What if we told you that you could enjoy a Vegas-level nightclub right here in Houston? Decorum, which just opened in Midtown, gives you access to high-end nightlife and an exclusive, upscale atmosphere unlike any other in the city.

But to enjoy these sights, sounds, and posh vibes that only Sin City can match, you need to come turned out in your most Instagrammable outfits. So throw on your hottest going-out attire — be sure to dress to impress — and get ready to party.

The new Houston nightclub features a modern design with luxurious finishes and mesmerizing lighting and decor at every turn, all spread out over 10,000 square feet of space.

Guests can expect crystal-clear sound with which to hear some the world's most talented DJs from Las Vegas, Miami, and Europe, playing cutting-edge electronic music, and you may even catch a few celebrity appearances.

Past performers include French DJ Cedric Gervais, who boasts a massive Spotify following, and Madison Louch, aka DJ Madds, who deejays and produces shows throughout the U.S. and Europe.

And this Saturday? TV personality and DJ Brody Jenner heads to Houston from California for a highly anticipated show on May 15. Jenner has starred in The Hills, Bromance, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, among other series.

The elite club is setting a new standard for the ultimate Houston nightlife experience, and is only open Saturdays, 10 pm-2 am. Ages 21 and up welcome.

--

Decorum is located at 2200 Main St. For table reservations, call 713-331-9462.