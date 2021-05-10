Australian cattle dogs are known for their intelligence and being easy to train, and Odis exhibits these traits and more.

The four-month-old cattle dog mix was brought to the Houston SPCA by a good Samaritan, and since then he hasn't met a person (or dog) he doesn't like.

The extremely friendly pup loves to play, and will always stop to say hi to his friends (both canine and human) and strangers alike.

Odis has also been learning some new tricks, having mastered walking on a leash and now perfecting sitting on command.

Right now he weighs in at 20 pounds and isn't expected to grow too much more, as Australian cattle dogs tend to top out at around 35 pounds.

Odis comes with a great adoption package that includes microchip, neuter surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption visit to any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition dog food.

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Odis and all the other adoptable pets.