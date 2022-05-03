River Oaks' hottest destination plots new park and dining options

One of Houston’s buzziest luxury shopping, entertainment, and social hubs is poised for a major makeover. River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Rd.) announced plans for a new “pocket” park on its grounds, plus a trio of culinary concepts set to open this year.
Notably, the new pocket park will stretch from Westcreek Lane on the district’s western side to its eastern boundary. Construction on the new park is slated to start this month; the target completion date is fall 2022, according to a press release from The Festival Companies, which develops and manages ROD.
Meanwhile, three new dining destinations — sure to be the latest see-and-be-seen spots — are on the way. They include:
- Bari – a casual-chic Italian concept facing the new pocket park
- Little Hen – a whimsical breakfast and brunch concept near hip house, MAD
- Ojo De Agua – a Mexico City-based coffee, juice, grocery, and dining concept
“The central park and artistic gathering areas will organically tie The District together and enhance the pedestrian experience with new sidewalks, strollable spaces and a bold planting scheme that mixes traditional landscape elements with a modern architectural aesthetic,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of the Festival Companies, in a statement. “We are creating a robust blend of public spaces that draw visitors through The District and connect them within it.”
Not that regulars need a reminder, but for the uninitiated, ROD boasts some of the city’s most fashionable retail finds, upmarket dining, and scene-worthy spots. Fashionistas and savvy, stylish shoppers will recognize the myriad options, which include:
- Assouline – a global leader in luxury fashion and lifestyle books, chronicling the history of everything from the House of Chanel to the Carlyle Hotel
- Jenni Kayne – a hip Californian fashion and lifestyle brand that first popped up in The District last year in a 1950’s vintage Airstream that performed so well that owners opted to make ROD its permanent Houston home
- La Vie Style House – a luxury caftan designer that opened its second Texas outpost adjacent to Diptyque, becoming the only Houston location to house its vintage-inspired pieces
- Icon Luxury Sound – Houston-based luxe audio outfitters known for merging stunning curated audio experiences with state-of-the-art technology
- LoveShackFancy – Gilded Age-inspired womenswear line with attitude
- Lunya – the first Texas boutique for womenswear sleep and intimates brand known for sustainable fabrics
- Lahgo – cozy, cool sleepwear for men addresses restlessness, temperature control and muscle aches Teressa Foglia – a celebrity-favorite bespoke hat designer
- The Conservatory – a curated fashion, home, apothecary concept with locations in New York and Dallas set to open across from Toulouse
- Yellow Korner – a leading art photography publisher with refined collection that pushes quality in prints and featured artists rooted in mission to preserve irreproachable standards of quality for all prints, finishes and artists
- Zimmermann – an Australian contemporary womenswear brand offering sophisticated, ready to-wear pieces and swimwear