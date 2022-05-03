River Oaks' hottest destination plots new park and dining options

One of Houston’s buzziest luxury shopping, entertainment, and social hubs is poised for a major makeover. River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Rd.) announced plans for a new “pocket” park on its grounds, plus a trio of culinary concepts set to open this year.

Notably, the new pocket park will stretch from Westcreek Lane on the district’s western side to its eastern boundary. Construction on the new park is slated to start this month; the target completion date is fall 2022, according to a press release from The Festival Companies, which develops and manages ROD.

Meanwhile, three new dining destinations — sure to be the latest see-and-be-seen spots — are on the way. They include:

Bari – a casual-chic Italian concept facing the new pocket park

Little Hen – a whimsical breakfast and brunch concept near hip house, MAD

Ojo De Agua – a Mexico City-based coffee, juice, grocery, and dining concept

“The central park and artistic gathering areas will organically tie The District together and enhance the pedestrian experience with new sidewalks, strollable spaces and a bold planting scheme that mixes traditional landscape elements with a modern architectural aesthetic,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of the Festival Companies, in a statement. “We are creating a robust blend of public spaces that draw visitors through The District and connect them within it.”

Not that regulars need a reminder, but for the uninitiated, ROD boasts some of the city’s most fashionable retail finds, upmarket dining, and scene-worthy spots. Fashionistas and savvy, stylish shoppers will recognize the myriad options, which include: