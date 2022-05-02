Home » City Life
today's thee day

Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion honored by city with her own day

Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion honored by city with her own day

By ABC13 Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Day Mayor Sylvester Turner
Turner praised Megan's philanthropic work, Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

On Sunday, May 1, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and several City Council members presented Megan Thee Stallion, the Bayou-City-born, three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, songwriter, and philanthropist, with a proclamation and a key to the city.

Turner proclaimed Monday, May 2 as "Megan Thee Stallion Day," a date that coincides with her grandmother and mother's birthday. Turner says he selected the Texas Southern University graduate and entertainer to recognize her philanthropic contributions.

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

---

Continue reading this story, with video, on our news partner ABC13.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum and his orchestra swing into Houston for delightful show
Camila Alves McConaughey
Camila Alves McConaughey dishes on best-selling book Just Try One Bite
610 loop interchange Southwest Freeway Houston I-69
Prepare for a major, 2-year closure at the 610 West Loop and SW Fwy