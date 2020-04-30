Prepare for traffic on 610 West Loop and Westheimer with major TxDOT work

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant many Houstonians are working for home — and has meant a dramatic decrease in traffic. While no time is ideal for highway work, these days, less drivers on the road means traffic headaches could be a little more palpable.

One such headache is a new project announced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), which will restripe a section of IH 610 West Loop southbound from IH 10 Katy Freeway to Westheimer Road. According to TxDOT, crews will work to return the mainlanes to their final configuration on the elevated bus lane project.

With this work, three alternating lanes will be closed continuously on IH 610 West Loop southbound from IH 10 Katy Freeway to Westheimer Road including the IH 10/Katy direct connectors to IH 610 southbound from 8 pm, Friday, May 1 to 5 am, Monday, May 4. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

As for business reopening on May 1, this construction is just a coincidence, as work was planned for weeks but postponed due to weather. “We’ll have crews out there keeping an eye on traffic,” a TxDOT spokesperson tells CultureMap. Closures are subject to change due to inclement weather, TXDOT adds.

The IH 610 West Loop Dedicated Bus Lane project aims to improve mobility and safety by adding dedicated right of way and separating buses from general traffic to help reduce congestion on IH 610 West Loop.

The project will work in tandem with the dedicated bus lane project under construction by the City of Houston and Uptown Management District which is already underway from IH 610 West Loop to Richmond. Drivers can follow road closure information at the official site, on Twitter @TxDOTHouston, and on Facebook.