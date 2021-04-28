It's kitten season, y'all. As adorable as that sounds, it also means that scores of abandoned babies need 'round-the-clock care, and Houston SPCA is ready to provide it.

Each spring, the nonprofit opens a life-saving neonatal baby animal nursery where staff and volunteers hand-feed these tiny, orphaned animals every two hours until they are old enough to be prepared for adoption.

For kittens, that means weighing at least two pounds, and for puppies it's at least four pounds, or about eight weeks for both.

The neonatal nursery also doubles as a safe place for the animals because it is quiet and warm, which in turn supports their mortality rate and allows them to thrive. Staff control the temperature of their suite, and the babies have special heating pads to cuddle on and teddy bears that replicate a heartbeat so they feel safe and content.

Baby animal season typically runs through May, so the Houston SPCA is in need of additional volunteers to help with these lifesaving feedings.

Never done something like this before? No problem! Training is available to all who want to help.

If you want to foster these little bottle babies, register for Houston SPCA's Foster Family here.

If you want to help in the nursery on campus, you can register to be a volunteer here.

---

Ready to adopt now? The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet all the adoptable pets.