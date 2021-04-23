Save on these crucial emergency items during the Texas tax break weekend

The scourge of Winter Storm Uri is a brutal reminder for Houstonians to be prepared for the most extreme weather — and subsequent power outages. (Houston, as CultureMap reported, bore the worst of the storm.)

To that end, a major tax break will help locals do just that.

Those who purchase emergency supplies can enjoy no sales tax on those items, per the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The sales tax exemptions run from 12:01 am Saturday, April 24 through midnight on Monday, April 26.

Shoppers who aren’t looking forward to braving long lines are in luck: products bought online, by phone, mail, or custom order also qualify for the exemption, per a comptroller’s office statement.

Here is a breakdown of equipment and supplies eligible for the tax break, per the office:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers — nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products — reusable and artificial

Light sources — portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios — portable self-powered (including battery operated) — includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Notably, protective items such as face masks, gloves, and other pieces of personal protection equipment do not qualify for the exemption.

A full list of what is and is not covered under the law can be found here; additional information is available via phone at 1-800-252-5555.