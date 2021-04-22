There are many famous people named Walter, but only one playful and curious chow chow mix with the moniker — at least, that's currently the case at Houston SPCA.

This one-of-a-kind Walter was rescued through the nonprofit's 24-hour animal ambulance, after being hit by a car. But the veterinary staff healed him right up, and now he's ready to find his new favorite playmate.

The very good boy is about a year old and weighs in at 28 pounds — a compact guy who would be fine in smaller spaces, but of course would love a big yard to run around in.

Walter's past is murky — he had an owner who couldn't take care of him anymore — but now he's looking toward the future and his new family. That big smile tells you he's a happy pup who loves his people.

Walter comes with a great adoption package for only $55, which includes a microchip, neuter surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption visit to any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition dog food.

---

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Walter and all the other adoptable pets.