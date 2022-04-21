It's kitten season at the Houston SPCA, and you have a front-row seat to all the adorableness.

For the first time ever, the public will get to view the life-saving neonatal kitten nursery during the Spring Open House Festival on April 23.

During this one-day-only opportunity, see how these fragile felines stay warm and are gently fed every two to three hours by Houston SPCA staff and volunteers.

The lifesaving feedings and constant care are critical for these neonates until they are old enough to eat gruel on their own and are prepared for adoption, which includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Want to help? The Houston SPCA is also hosting a virtual baby shower for all the kittens. You can shop the Amazon Wish List, which includes items like pet bottle nipples, heating pads, and kitten formula, here.

If you'd like to go a step further and volunteer, email volunteer@houstonspca.org or call 713-869-7722 for more information.

The Adoption Center will be open from 11 am-6 pm on Saturday, April 23, and this temporary nursery will be inside a glass-walled room located in Cat Adoptions.

If you can't make it on Saturday, adoptions are open daily Monday through Sunday from 11 am-6 pm. You can view all of the available pets in advance at www.houstonspca.org.