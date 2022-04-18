If you've ever been curious about what the Houston SPCA does or have been thinking about adopting a new furry feline or cuddly canine, put April 23 on your calendar.

That's when Houston SPCA is hosting its April Open House Festival, from 12-6 pm. Spend the afternoon on Houston SPCA's Campus for All Animals enjoying these fun-filled activities and events:

Visit the Eureka Heights Beer Garden and Brother John's Mobile Kitchen

Enjoy a cool treat at the Wendy's Frosty Cart, where there will also be free lemonade and cookies

Free balloon animals and cotton candy for kids (one per guest, or while supplies last), plus free face painting

Learn more about foster and volunteer opportunities

Visit rehabilitated horses and chat with the award-winning Equine Team at the 2 pm Barn Chat

Watch the adoptable large dog parade at 2:30 pm

A live wildlife chat — and chance to meet an ambassador bird — in the lobby of the Houston SPCA’s Adoption Center at 3 pm

The adoption center will be open from 11 am-6 pm that day, but don't stress if you can't make it then. Adoptions are also open daily Monday through Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.

You can view all the available pets in advance at www.houstonspca.org. Questions? Call 713-869-SPCA (7722).