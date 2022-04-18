If you've ever been curious about what the Houston SPCA does or have been thinking about adopting a new furry feline or cuddly canine, put April 23 on your calendar.
That's when Houston SPCA is hosting its April Open House Festival, from 12-6 pm. Spend the afternoon on Houston SPCA's Campus for All Animals enjoying these fun-filled activities and events:
- Visit the Eureka Heights Beer Garden and Brother John's Mobile Kitchen
- Enjoy a cool treat at the Wendy's Frosty Cart, where there will also be free lemonade and cookies
- Free balloon animals and cotton candy for kids (one per guest, or while supplies last), plus free face painting
- Learn more about foster and volunteer opportunities
- Visit rehabilitated horses and chat with the award-winning Equine Team at the 2 pm Barn Chat
- Watch the adoptable large dog parade at 2:30 pm
- A live wildlife chat — and chance to meet an ambassador bird — in the lobby of the Houston SPCA’s Adoption Center at 3 pm
The adoption center will be open from 11 am-6 pm that day, but don't stress if you can't make it then. Adoptions are also open daily Monday through Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.
You can view all the available pets in advance at www.houstonspca.org. Questions? Call 713-869-SPCA (7722).