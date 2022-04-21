Houston Astros crush records with most City Connect uniforms sold in U.S.

The Houston Astros have played just one game in their brand new "Space City" uniforms, but they've already set records across the majors.

Ahead of the on-field debut of the NASA-themed gear Wednesday, April 27, the team announced its jersey set a record for the most City Connect uniforms sold on launch day — by 329 percent more than the second-best team's debut.

Houston was the ninth MLB team to debut an alternative jersey under the Nike City Connect collection, which began during the 2021 season.

"The designs (of the City Connect Series) explore a franchise's connection to its city and its fanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions," Nike said. The Space City gear marries the city's rich space travel history, as shown in the uniform's lettering, as well as the jerseys' recognizable navy and orange color palette.

The team also claimed these distinctions as part of its successful Space City launch:

