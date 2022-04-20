Astros and local green group to give away 2,500 trees at Minute Maid Park this week

With April showers bringing those proverbial May flowers and more Houstonians in their yards and gardens and working their green thumbs, a local nonprofit is making it easy to branch out for Earth Day. Trees for Houston is partnering with The Astros Foundation and LyondellBasell to give away 2,500 native trees.

Locals can pick up their free trees from 8 am to 10:30 am Saturday, April 23 at Minute Maid Park’s Lot B (503 Chartres St.). The three-gallon options available include American Beautyberry, American Sycamore, Buttonbush, Common Persimmon, Loblolly Pine, Pecan, Sweetgum, and White Oak (a Heights favorite), according to a press release.

Those who aren’t sure of what trees they might need can get advice from on-site volunteers and staff; planting and tree care resources can be found at the Trees for Houston site.

Planting trees is a time-honored tradition in Houston in observance of Earth Day, with Trees for Houston leading the way for tree planting with the annual giveaway. The nonprofit and LyondellBasell will give away 5,000 trees in total, with 183 mature, six-foot trees planted at San Jacinto College last month.

Notably, Trees For Houston has planted more than 680,000 trees across the southeast Texas region, per the organization.