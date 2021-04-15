Houston Astros star and wife sue San Antonio resort over wedding deposit

Houston Astros fan favorite Alex Bregman and his wife, Regan, have filed a lawsuit against a San Antonio resort over an $80,000 deposit reserved for their wedding, which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Young also reported on the suit.)

The Bregmans claim, in the suit, that La Cantera Resort and Spa refuses to return their considerable deposit. Their “dream wedding” was planned for December, but a surge in COVID cases, a halt in travel, and restrictions on gatherings forced a smaller, more intimate ceremony in Regan’s parents’ Katy home, they note.

“When we booked the wedding, cases were lower and we hoped the pandemic was subsiding,” said Alex Bregman in a press release. “However, as cases surged in Texas and across the country leading up to the wedding date, it was clear we had to make plans for a smaller ceremony with fewer guests.”

While the contract clearly states that the wedding could be canceled due to COVID and subsequent travel issues, the resort appears unwilling to refund or settle.

“The resort needs to do the right thing and return the money,” said Bruce Malott, business manager for the Bregmans, in a statement. “The contract clearly states they have to give back the deposit if the wedding couldn’t be held due to COVID-19.”

Now, in addition to withholding the $80,000, the Bregmans’ suit says that the resort is demanding an additional $40,000 from the couple — despite not hosting the event. La Cantera did not purchase food, flowers, or any other items for the wedding, and had no significant out-of-pocket costs associated with the cancellation of the event, per the suit.

“We tried to work something out with the resort,” said Alex Bregman in the statement. “We made an offer to get a partial refund and have a reception after COVID, but that was rejected. Since the resort is unwilling to work with us on a solution, we feel we have no choice but to take legal action to get our deposit back.”

Some payment was offered in good faith, the couple notes in a press release. “We had no trouble with paying a reasonable administrative fee to compensate them for their time,” said Alex Bregman. “That’s fair. But to keep the whole amount for a wedding we couldn’t hold safely makes no sense.”

CultureMap will update this story when La Cantera Resort and Spa responds with a statement.