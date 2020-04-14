Home » City Life
Houston landmarks stand tall in crafty new kids' coloring book

Hines coloring book Galleria
Kids can color Houston landmarks such as The Galleria with this new book.  Image courtesy of Hines

As Houstonians deal with more than a month of stay-at-home orders, those with children are keen on finding creative ways to keep young minds occupied. That means screen time, but also tactile crafts and activities such as puzzles and board games.

Another popular activity that’s seeing a comeback is coloring books. Building on that trend is global real estate powerhouse, Hines, which has just released a free new kids’ coloring book titled Buildings from A to Z.

The new book is intended for “...children; for those with partners, parents or roommates sheltering with them; or for those with no kids who might appreciate a fun distraction,” according to Hines.

The coloring book features legendary Hines projects such as One Shell Plaza in Houston, EDF Tower in Paris, and One Museum Place in Shanghai and offers 26 printable sheets for kids (of any age) to splash with color.

One activity locals can try is coloring images of local buildings, then paying said landmarks a visit (observing social distancing, of course). The Houston buildings included the book include:

  • The Galleria
  • JPMorgan Chase Tower
  • One Shell Plaza
  • Pennzoil Place
  • The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park
  • TC Energy Center (formerly Republic Bank Center)

“Through a recent employee pulse survey, we heard from many of our team members about the challenges of working remotely while also tending to children and overseeing schoolwork,” said Hines senior vice president of corporate communications George Lancaster, in a statement. “We quickly produced this creative outlet to bring a little fun to kids of all ages as we all embrace this temporary new normal.”

The coloring pages can be downloaded in either 8.5-inch by 11-inch or A4 format online. As an extra incentive to kiddos, Hines will also be sharing completed pictures on the firm’s social media channels when they are shared with #hines.

