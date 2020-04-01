Hermann Park remains open and announces coronavirus safety measures

As Houstonians brace for an extended stay-home/work-safe order through the end of April, locals are flocking to outdoor venues to get some much-needed fresh air and respite.

One favorite is Hermann Park and nearby McGovern Centennial Garden, which officials say have seen a large influx of visitors since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

With increased interest in Easter activities (and the occasional marriage proposal) and questions arising as to the safety measures taken by public venues, Hermann Park officials released information on how they are addressing coronavirus concerns.

Here are the measures taken by Hermann Park

Sanitizing and cleaning high-touch surfaces and restrooms on a regular basis.

Closing drinking fountains.

Keeping restrooms open for visitors so they can wash their hands.

Closing the Hermann Park Railroad and the pedal boats.

Making Pinewood Cafe available for takeout only (11 am to 5 pm).

Meanwhile, in the popular McGovern Centennial Gardens, officials are taking the following actions:

Removing patio furniture for visitors’ health and safety.

Closing The Mount and the circular walkway to the top.

Staying open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Officials advise visitors follow these steps when visiting the more than 445 acres of public green space:

Maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Visit the park by yourself, or with your family — avoid group outings.

Wash hands (restrooms remain open for this reason).

Avoid the park if feeling ill.

Finally, officials ask that locals who are using the urban spaces as a peaceful getaway support the park by making a donation to help keep the park and its programs and features operational.