Most pets end up in shelters through no fault of their own, and Chester is no exception.

This playful 2-year-old shepherd mix couldn't go with his family when they moved, so now he's waiting at Houston SPCA for his next family to find him.

However, how anyone could part with Chester is a total mystery. He loves children, will happily join you on a walk or hang out on the couch, and will let you know when he needs to go outside via a bark.

He's crate-trained too, so there should be no apprehension about leaving him home alone.

The only thing Chester's not a fan of is felines and other small animals, so he'd be happiest as an only dog or with other pups his size (which is a moderate 60 pounds, by the way).

Chester comes with a great adoption package that includes a microchip, neuter surgery, updated vaccinations, and a free bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition dog food.

---

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Chester and all the other adoptable pets.