New clinic helps Houstonians suffering from long-term COVID issues

As more Houstonians are eligible and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, many are trying to put the scourge of pandemic behind them. But what about those who have suffered from the virus — and are still suffering?

Answering that question is Baylor College of Medicine, which has rolled out the Post COVID Care Clinic, created for patients who are experiencing lingering symptoms — known as “long-haulers” — or new side effects after having the virus.

Common side effects of long COVID-19 include:

Fatigue and shortness of breath

Headaches, memory and concentration difficulties

Loss of taste and smell

Cough and chest pain

Joint and muscle pain

Heart palpitations

Depression and anxiety

As Baylor notes, long-term symptoms of COVID-19 can affect several organ systems in the body, but the most concerning are those that affect the lungs, heart, and brain. Medical staffers at Baylor note that patients who have endured COVID are at an increased risk to develop pulmonary fibrosis, heart failure, renal failure or blood clots, and pulmonary embolism in the future.

Baylor’s Post COVID Care Clinic is located at the Baylor Medicine McNair Campus. The clinic offers both in-person and virtual appointments; in-person is recommended so clinicians can perform a thorough assessment and exam, the hospital notes.

“We believe that patients experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19 need a dedicated, multidisciplinary approach to their care that will help them on the path to recovery,” said Dr. Fidaa Shaib, associate professor of medicine in the section of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Baylor, in a statement. “This clinic will provide care that is comprehensive but personalized by focusing on each patient experience and condition to facilitate meaningful recovery.”

Those interested in the clinic can make an appointment by calling 713-798-2400 or visit the website.