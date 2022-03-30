A lot of animals at the Houston SPCA are rescued from not so great situations, but that makes them even more ready to begin a happy, healthy life with their new family.

That's the case with Kelly, a three-year-old shepherd mix with an absolutely adorable grin.

This 44-pound girl is happy to be a lap dog when she's sleepy, but the rest of the time she's ready and raring to go.

Kelly would do best with an active person or family who's ready for a little adventure: running, hiking, long walks, car rides, hunting down sticks — you know, the usual.

She's heartworm positive, but don't let that give you pause. The Houston SPCA and VCA Animal Hospital will cover the most expensive part of this sweetheart's treatment.

Kelly's adoption fee is only $55, which covers her spay, microchipping, and vaccinations. Plus, you'll get a free bag of food from Hill's Science Diet and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital.

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is open every day from 11 am-6 pm. You can search online or visit in person to meet Kelly and all the other adoptable pets.