These are Houston's most popular Google searches during coronavirus

No doubt, Houstonians and other Texans are tremendously curious about toilet paper these days. If you’ve seen any news coverage or been to a grocery store lately, you know how coveted a roll of toilet paper is.

But you might be surprised by which other things we’re searching for online during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the more eye-opening queries? “Freeze milk.”

A study published March 20 by self-storage marketplace StorageCafé tracked about 50 of the most popular Google searches for items or queries pertaining to three coronavirus-related categories: food and beverages, cleaning, and health.

Google Trends measures interest about a certain term on a scale from zero to 100 points. Zero means that few people are searching for that particular term, while 100 signifies peak interest.

In the Houston area, according to StorageCafé, the peak-interest terms as of March 15 focused on toilet paper and “freeze milk” as well as:

Bottled water

Vitamin C

Thermometers

Diapers

All of those scored 100 on the Google Trends scale, StorageCafé says.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio also registered scores of 100 for searches regarding toilet paper, freezing milk, vitamin C, and diapers.

DFW and Austin shared the highest level of curiosity about thermometers. Meanwhile, residents of the Austin and San Antonio areas were clamoring for information related to “food supply.” People in the San Antonio area also were furiously searching for information about canned food and hand sanitizer.

Getting back to that milk query: Yes, you can freeze most types of milk, and the nutritional benefits will remain.

Milk expands when it’s frozen, so leave room in the storage container to prevent it from bursting, the Dairy Council of California advises. Just make sure the milk hasn’t passed its sell-by date.

“After you have frozen your milk, it can be thawed in the refrigerator or in cold water and is safe for consumption,” the council says. “However, be aware that the flavor and texture of the milk may be affected.”