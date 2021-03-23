When the pandemic first started, many people rushed to adopt or foster a four-legged quarantine buddy. Now, a year later, the Houston SPCA wants to remind everyone that both of those options are still very much available.

Especially with the start of its new program, Foster Family. It's easy to join (for those 18 and up with a valid driver's license) and has double the benefits: animals get to spend time at your comfy home while Houston SPCA takes care of everything else.

All supplies are provided, including Hill's Science Diet pet food, litter, crates, toys, bedding, and medicine, if necessary. Count on free medical treatments and check-ups too, from the Houston SPCA veterinary staff on its campus, in-person, or online per CDC guidelines.

"It's great to come home after work and I get to snuggle with cats and kittens," says Agnieszka Podraza. "I call them my emotional support animals. Plus, I can reach out to fellow fosters if I need to go out of town and we foster for each other."

Podraza has fostered 69 animals for the Houston SPCA since 2018, and has no plans to stop. But don't worry — you don't need to have any prior fostering experience to get started.

You can join Foster Family in three simple steps:

Complete online registration at HoustonSPCA.org Watch the training video and pass a short quiz Make an appointment to pick up supplies and bring your foster home

You even get to choose which animal you'd like to bring home. Fosters aren't required to help find their pets a forever home unless they want to, and you can simply bring the animal back whenever you'd like to stop fostering. But chances are good you will have found a new furry friend for life instead.

The Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd. Call 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to make an appointment or visit online for more information.