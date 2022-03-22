Houston Zoo goes wild with a roaring 100th anniversary celebration

Houston’s most cherished hub for wildlife is celebrating its diamond anniversary and locals are invited for the birthday bash on April 30.

Tickets to Houston Zoo’s 100th birthday — for the public and non-members — are limited and are on sale online now. (The the day-long event event is free for zoo members.) Fans can flock to the zoo for centennial-themed t-shirts, water bottles, and other merchandise that are now available at the zoo’s gift shop.

At the event, guest speakers will kick things off near the reflection pool at 10 am followed by family-friendly entertainment. Guests can learn about the zoo’s 100-year history at simultaneous, centennial-themed keeper chats every half hour, which start at 10:30 am at various animal exhibits.

Other fun includes zoo history trivia, birdhouse crafts, and live ice carving.

Following the April 30 event, fans can register the next morning for Walk for the Wild, a 5k fundraising walk supporting the zoo’s wildlife-saving programs.

The zoo is also calling on locals to take part in the centennial celebration by sharing their favorite Houston Zoo memory. Fans can load their favorite and most memorable zoo pictures and videos at the anniversary site.Those who enter a story by April 29 have a chance to win a free, year-long zoo family membership.

These stories may also be featured on the zoo’s centennial website, social media platforms, or around the grounds as the celebration continues throughout the year.

For more information on the zoo’s 100th anniversary event, visit the Houston Zoo online.