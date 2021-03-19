Museum of Fine Arts, Houston responds after recent Bayou Bend burglary attempt

The caper seems straight out of a rejected scene from the Ocean’s Eleven series, but it’s real life and was hardly a laughing matter to the staff at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens.

Bayou Bend staff released a statement regarding a recent attempted burglary that occurred — which included a motor boat and a daring escape.

On March 16 at approximately 6:45 pm, two intruders (a man and a woman) entered Bayou Bend, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s home for American decorative arts and paintings, through a grate to a basement window on the north terrace. The burglar alarm sounded and our security guard responded. After the intruders escaped through the front door on the south façade, the security guard chased them through the woods.

The intruders had a motor boat waiting on the bayou. The Houston Police found the boat after the suspects escaped through a culvert.

Fortunately, no one was harmed, according to staff. Additionally, no works were reported damaged nor was anything removed from the Bayou Bend premises.

Houston Police teams recovered the boat and hope it will provide clues about the suspects, ABC13 notes.

As Houstonians are aware, the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens is a local gem, drawing thousands of visitors annually to the 14 acres nestled on both sides of Buffalo Bayou in River Oaks. The genteel collection normally sees myriad society events, fashion shows, and parties each year.