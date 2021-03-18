Mayor Sylvester Turner introduces Houston's newest police chief

Troy Finner is Houston’s new police chief, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Thursday, March 18. Finner and his family were present and were met with applause at the afternoon press conference.

Chief Art Acevedo is in charge until Houston city council approves Finner — as early as March 24, Turner noted. Finner is currently an executive assistant chief for the department.

“He has earned the trust of people in every corner of our diverse community,” said Turner, “ adding that Finner is “a straight shooter” and “loves the department and the people” of the city.

“He’s not just from Houston, he is Houston,” Turner declared of the man who hails from Fifth Ward,and attended Sam Houston State and University of Houston. “Chief Troy Finner will do everything in their power to reduce crime across Houston.”

In his acceptance, Finner thanked God and the mayor, adding that he was “humble” and “honored” to accept the role and then thanked the “rank and file” officers for their support, as well as departing chief Art Acevedo.

Finner added that he and Matt Slinkard, another candidate, pledged to stay and “build the city” no matter who was promoted. Turner later joked that the promotion-from-within news was “a secret” and he had “no idea” how the two heard of his plans. (He also joked that he was going to enter the press conference wearing a police uniform, announcing himself as chief.)

Slinkard, a dear and close friend of Finner, pledged to support the new chief, saying that he considers him “as my own flesh and blood.”

Houston’s newest chief inherits a police force of more than 5,200 officers and a 671-square-mile jurisdiction. He noted that his top two priorities are reducing violent crime and homicides in Houston, as well as dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re moving forward, as a city,” Finner said.