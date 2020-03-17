Beloved Texas grocery giant commits $3 million to coronavirus efforts

As Houston and other major cities shut down bars and restaurant dining rooms and the threat of coronavirus looms large, a beloved Texas grocer has pledged a hefty gift to support vulnerable citizens and local non-profits.



San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has announced a $3 million commitment to “provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children, and low-income families,” according to the store. The gift comes as schools are closed, events cancelled, work hours curtailed, and essential organizations see a rise in demand for resources.



That means $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout Texas, which will provide more than 6 million meals. H-E-B promises to deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to the various food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.



The $3 million donation will also provide $500,000 in financial assistance to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families, such as Meals on Wheels.



A Texas organization already entrenched in the battle against coronavirus will also receive support from H-E-B. The store will disperse $300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research. The institute has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus, according to a statement.



Finally, the donation will include $1 million to support H-E-B’s nonprofit partners that are currently experiencing an increased need as a result of the coronavirus.