Memorial Hermann opens COVID-19 vaccinations to Houstonians 50 and older

Houstonians actively in search of the COVID-19 vaccine have a new option, as a major healthcare system has opened availability.

Memorial Hermann’s drive-thru vaccination clinic’s remaining slots are now open to those aged 50 years and over, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports.

(Those 50 and older are eligible to be vaccinated started March 15 under Texas’ Phase 1C plan.) The clinic will be open Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15 from 7 am to 5 pm at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

Spots were made available specifically to teachers as well as those who work in schools or child care services on March 11.

The healthcare system noted that slots are still available on Friday, March 12. Patients vaccinated at the clinic will automatically have their second dose scheduled for either April 10 or April 11 at the same location, per Memorial Hermann.

To register for an appointment, visit the Memorial Hermann website.