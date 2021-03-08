HISD's interim superintendent announces sudden departure after 3 years

Dr. Grenita F. Lathan’s tenure with the Houston Independent School District has come to an end. In a media statement on March 8, Lathan announced that she is leaving after some three years as interim superintendent to take a position in Missouri.

Her statement calls out her work with the district, including some three years as interim superintendent overseeing some 196,943 students:

It’s a bittersweet moment as I accept an opportunity to make a positive impact in the Springfield [Missouri] Public School District, while bidding farewell to one of the most remarkable school districts in the country. The students, teachers, principals, staff, parents, and community of HISD are close to my heart, and I leave knowing that they are resilient and stronger together. Their light will keep shining through, and they will continue to be known for their innovation and success. I am beyond honored and thankful for this amazing opportunity, and I thank HISD for all the lessons learned, the success of our students, and the commitment of our staff. It has been more than six years that I have worked shoulder to shoulder with our principals, administrators, and teachers to get dozens of schools out of improvement required status and help our students reach their full potential. I intend to work as interim superintendent until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.



HISD’s school board voted six to three in November 2020 not to name Lathan permanent superintendent, as CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes.

However, in a letter to HISD parents, Lathan outlined her successes, including:

Successfully transitioned 92 percent of our 271 schools to a passing grade under the state's accountability system, with a high "B" overall rating.

Reached near completion of the 2012 Bond program, resulting in the most modern, state-of-the-art portfolio of learning facilities in the U.S.

Expanded pre-K access across the district.

Launched mentorship programs that leverage wraparound resources to support boys and girls of color through Ascending to Men and R.O.S.E.S.

Expanded CTE programs across the district and increased certification opportunities for our graduates.

Lathan’s new position in Missouri begins on July 1, her statement adds.