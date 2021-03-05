The Houston SPCA 24-hour ambulance comes to the aid of all kinds of animals in need, including the recently rescued Sookie and her puppies.

The 2-year-old lab mix and her litter were abandoned in a parking lot, but now all are in the care of Houston SPCA and waiting for their forever homes.

Though she's already a mama, Sookie is still a playful puppy at heart. Her goofy attitude is infectious, and she's always up for wrestling, fetch, or chase.

And she may seem large at 73 pounds, but Sookie's still a bit skinny and needs to gain more weight. She's currently on a special feeding plan and is always excited for mealtimes (though who isn't?).

Sookie is also heartworm positive, but don't let that stop you from declaring her your new best friend — Houston SPCA and VCA Animal Hospital will pay for all of her medication.

The average cost to prepare a pet for adoption at the Houston SPCA is more than $400, but Sookie's adoption fee is only $55.

This includes her heartworm medication, a veterinary exam, microchip, spay surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption exam from a VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet food.

---

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Sookie and all the other adoptable pets.