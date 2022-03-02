Memorial Hermann and Blue Cross fail to reach crucial agreement

Tens of thousands of Memorial Hermann patients may need to find care elsewhere or pay a lot more.

After months of negotiations, Memorial Hermann Hospital and BlueCross BlueShield of Texas (BCBSTX) were unable to reach an agreement in time, according to a release from the hospital.

As a result, on March 1, the insurance company has dropped Memorial Hermann from its network. This means that more than 265 of Memorial Hermann's hospitals, surgery centers, and care delivery sites may no longer be in residents' networks.

"While we've done everything in our power to work with BCBSTX to ensure our patients can continue to access Memorial Hermann facilities and physicians for care, BCBSTX's decision to force us out-of-network puts patients at risk of experiencing significant disruption," a statement from Memorial Hermann read. "This isn't right, and Memorial Hermann will continue to do everything we can to reach an agreement that brings all of these critical resources back in-network so you get the trusted care you need."

