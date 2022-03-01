3 Houston homes in downtown park named to national historic 'slave route' project

Three historic homes at Sam Houston Heritage Park are now part of a national "Slave Route Project."

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO, designated the Kellum House, Fourth Ward Cottage, and the Yates House as part of its "Slave Route Project."

The city of Houston owns the historic homes located in the Fourth Ward's Freedmen's Town settled by emancipated slaves after the Civil War.

"People need to know about the slave route that took place and it is a cultural tourism site, and we need to highlight and uplift that. It's not about sports and musical venues. It's about the history that has helped make the city, this country what it is today and should never, never be forgotten," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner made the announcement on February 28, alongside city council members, the Heritage Society, and descendants of Reverend Jack Yates.

---

