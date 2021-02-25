Houston ranks No. 2 in U.S. for most households with kids, says study

If the folks behind the Full House franchise ever move ahead with a third incarnation of the cult-favorite TV series, they might want to look at Houston as the setting.

Houston ranks second among the largest U.S. cities for the share of households with children under 18 (33.8 percent) and fourth for the average number of people per household (3.3). Michigan-based Lombardo Homes assembled the rankings based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the Lombardo Homes rankings, released February 16, only Fresno, California, tops Houston for the share of households with children under 18 (35.8 percent). Ahead of Houston for average household size are Fresno (3.57), Los Angeles (3.41), and Las Vegas (3.33). Among all U.S. cities, Houston ranks 23rd for average household size.

Houston’s big-city counterparts in Texas also appear toward the top of one or both of the lists.

Dallas ranks fourth for the share of households with children under 18 (32.5 percent), with Austin at No. 8 (29.3 percent) and San Antonio at No. 10 (29.2 percent).

In the category of average number of people per household, Dallas comes in at No. 8 (3.28), San Antonio at No. 11 (3.18), and Austin at No. 31 (No. 2.91).

In 2016, Apartment List ranked Houston the 10th best big city for families. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot. Ranking and review website Niche.com lists Houston as the 69th best city in the U.S. for families, with Dallas at No. 92, San Antonio at No. 81, and Austin at No. 33.