Drop down a 26-story Galleria-area hotel for this Houston charity

Attention adrenaline junkies, thrill seekers, and adventurous Houstonians: a local charity is offering the chance to scale a 26-story building, all for a benevolent cause.

The Women’s Home is gearing up to send “Over the Edge” to raise funds for its mission to help area women in pivotal life assistance. Those ready to live out their YouTube rappelling fantasies can descend on the DoubleTree Galleria building on Saturday, February 26 to drop down.

To qualify, those interested need to raise $1,200 and then can select a rappel time to rope down the 250-foot hotel. Those interested can participate alone or with a team; the organization will provide a personalized fundraising website and a free shirt the day of the event.

Notably, potential rappelers can continue to fundraise for a short time after the event — initially, participants will be asked to secure their donation with a credit card. “I have every faith that everyone will meet their goal,” Julie Comiskey, The Women’s Home chief development officer, tells CultureMap. “They know the importance of raising funds in order to support our brave clients as they reclaim their stability and continue their journey to creating the life they want and deserve.”

Those unwilling to scale a perfectly good structure can also opt for the “Chicken Coop” option, where they can join the spectators and live DJ to watch and cheer on the rappelers.

This is the second year Houstonians can drop down: Over the Edge debuted last year, with locals strapping on gear and Go Pro cams on their helmets to document the action. Judging from last year, there’ll be no shortage of those ready to drop down the Doubletree — including Comiskey. “I am doing this again because I am inspired by the brave, strong women that walk through our doors every day,” she says. “It’s the least that I can do.”

---

For more information or to participate, visit The Women’s Home online. CultureMap is a media sponsor of the event.