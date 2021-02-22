Home » City Life
fueling the hike

Historic winter storm fuels surging gas prices in Houston

By ABC13 Staff
Gas pump
Houston hasn't seen prices like this in more than a decade.  Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Last week's historic winter storm has caused Houston gas prices to rise 11.7 cents, averaging about $2.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of over 2,500 stations in the area.

"With last week's extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan said price increases should begin to slow later this week or next. While many residents can look forward to this, he also warned not to expect it to last very long.

"However, as we near spring weather, we'll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn't jump for joy just yet," De Haan said.

As of February 22, the most affordable station in Houston is priced at $1.93 per gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $2.77.

It's a nationwide occurrence: Gas prices have risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The highest prices ever reached in Houston was in 2013 when it cost $3.64 per gallon.

