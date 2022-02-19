Home » City Life
9 Houston restaurants' big statewide kudos leads week's top stories

March restaurant dinner service
Texas Monthly featured March in its best new restaurants issue. Photo by Julie Soefer

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 9 Houston restaurants earn spot on 2022's best list by Texas Monthly. Rather than a ranked list, the magazine published its favorite dishes and drinks from restaurants across the state.

2. New upscale Korean barbecue restaurant from veteran restaurateur sizzles in The Heights. The restaurant takes its inspiration from places the owner has dined in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

3. 8 Houston hotels check in among Texas' best in prestigious U.S. News ranking. Houstonians have lots of great staycation options.

4. Houston Restaurant Weeks debuts new charity dining event this week with lower price points. With dinners priced at $20 and $25, Eat Drink HTX is open to restaurants that couldn't participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

5. Worldly Heights sandwich cafe serves up new name and baguette favorites. The name may be new, but the French and Moroccan-inspired sandwiches remain.

