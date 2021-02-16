HISD announces updates on class cancellations and virtual learning

As Houston remains gripped by freezing conditions, mass power outages, and water shortages, the Houston Independent School District announced that all schools and offices will close on Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18.

This means both in-person and virtual learning are canceled for those days.

For safety, HISD employees will not report to work, unless informed by their supervisor, per the district. Meanwhile, all athletic events and food distributions for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled, per a press release.

School and offices will move to remote operations on Friday, February 19 — weather permitting. Students can use that day to reinforce learning using the digital resources found on the HUB or HISD @ H.O.M.E.

Additionally, students also can submit current or late assignments on the HUB and will not be required to follow a set daily classroom schedule.

For additional updates, HISD advises parents and students visit HoustonISD.org or follow the district on Twitter and Facebook.