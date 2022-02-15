Prepare for major lane closure at Southwest Freeway and Bellaire

Attention Houston drivers: Road repair on the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bellaire is expected to extend closures until Thursday, February 17.

Lane closures were planned to last until Tuesday, February 15, but the cold weather slowed the curing process.

The Texas Department of Transportation released the following statement:

"During a scheduled bridge inspection by TxDOT, we found some repairs that needed to be done to maintain the longevity of the bridge structure. We are getting all the repairs needed done during this one closure so we don't have to close down again. The bridge decking was poured on Sunday at 5 pm. The curing process usually only takes 48 hours but, due to the large area that was poured combined with the cold temperatures, the curing process is taking longer than anticipated. Cold weather slows the curing process. We have the closure in the system until Thursday 5 pm but it may be open sooner than that."

For more on this story, visit our news partner ABC13.