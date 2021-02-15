Here's how to stay warm in Houston when power is out

Homes and businesses are in the dark, police and fire stations are depending on backup generators, and it's not boding well with a number of Houstonians.

Worse still, many locals are without power and water:

Yep. 6 hours and counting, now with bonus water outage as well. — Raven Darkholme (@justexpressive) February 15, 2021

Demand for power was at just above 49,000 megawatts Monday, February 15 morning, which was just short of a 50,000 megawatt system capacity, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. One megawatt of electricity can power around 200 homes during periods of peak demand.

If you're one of the thousands who've lost electricity during the winter storm, there are some things you can do to stay warm and safe.

Close all your blinds to keep in the heat. The windows in your home can be responsible for up to 30 percent of heat loss, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Other tips:

Stuff towels or rags under doors to prevent heat from escaping.

Close off rooms you are not using to concentrate the heat.

Dress in extra layers and cover yourself with extra blankets.

Eat and drink. Food provides energy to heat you up. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. They can cause your body to lose heat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more tips on staying safe and healthy here while waiting for power to be restored.

---

