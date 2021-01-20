Home » City Life
Cult-favorite Dallas shop helping ladies live their best life heads to The Heights

The buzzy Go Easy is coming to The Heights.   Photo courtesy of Go Easy

A self-care shop boasting a cult following in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District is sashaying into The Heights this summer. Go Easy, a women-focused store aimed at alleviating the anxieties of life, will open in the buzzy, mixed-use M-K-T Heights in June, the company announced.

Shoppers can look for Go Easy’s skincare, CBD, vibrators, organic lube, luxury smoking accessories, postpartum products, and “everything in between necessary for a mindful lifestyle,” according to a release. Go Easy will join M-K-T destinations such as Burdlife, Cariloha Bamboo, June & Co., Flower Vault, Common Assembly, Anjouil’s, and Tré Sorelle.

“Go Easy is thrilled to bring our unique brand of self-care to Houston! We are so glad we found a home at the M-K-T development,” said owner Molly Mathias, in a statement. “We have some fun surprises up our sleeves so stay tuned for a summer opening!”     

Fun is key in Go Easy’s approach. In conceptualizing the store, Mathias realized that people, especially women needed a haven to talk about “all things sex, anxiety, therapy, and healing,” per a release. 

“We are all extra stressed, and I even found myself re-evaluating my self-care routine,” CultureMap previously reported. “I thought, ‘Why don't we have a whole store dedicated to just that?’”

As for future programming, expect activities for kids, yoga, and more: “Health and wellness is a huge component of the M-K-T lifestyle which is evident in our site’s programming with Yoga on the Lawn, KIDZ MOVEZ, M-K-T Sunset Market, and more”, said Lisa Reyerse of Triten Real Estate Partners, in a statement. “Go Easy’s theme focused on accessible self-care and wellness plays perfectly with the M-K-T vibe and their location at Building 1 will only heighten the visitor’s experience we are providing with other unique, female-owned retailers.”

