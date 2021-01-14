By now you probably have a routine in place, whether it's navigating a new work and school schedule or just moving from bed to couch and back again. But wouldn't it all be better with a furry companion by your side?

Rascal, an 11-year-old Boston terrier mix, just loves a good routine. He's still pretty active for his age, and especially loves exploring the outdoors. At 34 pounds, he's hearty enough for some long walks but is also always ready to go cuddle on the couch.

And when the pandemic has subsided, Rascal will be your go-to patio companion — he adores being around people.

Houston SPCA found Rascal fending for himself on the streets, and now this sweet boy deserves a home that's filled with love and attention.

The average cost to prepare a pet for adoption at the Houston SPCA is more than $400, but Rascal's adoption fee is a mere $45. This includes a veterinary exam, microchip, neuter surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption exam from a VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet food.

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Rascal and all the other adoptable pets.