Home » City Life
tunnel vision

Game-changing Memorial Park tunnels debut in this weekend's big marathon

Game-changing Memorial Park tunnels debut in big weekend marathon

By ABC13 Staff
Memorial Park land bridge
Runners will have tunnel vision this weekend. Rendering courtesy of Nelson Byrd Woltz

The tunnels built for Memorial Park's Land Bridge are scheduled to open this spring to traffic.

Runners with the Chevron Houston Marathon will get a sneak peek this Sunday, January 16. Eyewitness News learned the south tunnel will be used as part of the race.

Randy Odinet with the Memorial Park Conservancy said with construction on track, they thought about the idea with the Houston Marathon Committee. They looked into it and found out it was possible.

"Could they go through the tunnels?" Odinet recalled. "It's working out real well. The level of completion of the roadway work is falling into place to safely put runners in there."

Wade Morehead with the Houston Marathon Committee welcomed the addition to this year's race. He called it a perfect fit given the marathon's history with Memorial Park.

---

Continue reading and watch the accompanying video on our news partner ABC13.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
lina hidalgo mask
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo raises COVID-19 threat level to red
Coronavirus testing COVID-19 testing lab doctor test
City of Houston announces 2 new COVID mega-testing sites
Vivianna Serna MLK oratory competition Houston
Houston kids keep MLK's dream alive in powerful oratory competition