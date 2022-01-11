Game-changing Memorial Park tunnels debut in this weekend's big marathon

The tunnels built for Memorial Park's Land Bridge are scheduled to open this spring to traffic.

Runners with the Chevron Houston Marathon will get a sneak peek this Sunday, January 16. Eyewitness News learned the south tunnel will be used as part of the race.

Randy Odinet with the Memorial Park Conservancy said with construction on track, they thought about the idea with the Houston Marathon Committee. They looked into it and found out it was possible.

"Could they go through the tunnels?" Odinet recalled. "It's working out real well. The level of completion of the roadway work is falling into place to safely put runners in there."

Wade Morehead with the Houston Marathon Committee welcomed the addition to this year's race. He called it a perfect fit given the marathon's history with Memorial Park.

---

