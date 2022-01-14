When Philly Garcia set out to become a top barber, he had nothing but a car, some clippers, and a dream.

"When I hit rock bottom, I was homeless ... sleeping in my car," he says. "But I looked in the mirror and said, 'Let's get out of this.' That was the fighting spirit that changed my life."

Now, Garcia is known as the "Barberking" and is the go-to coiffeur for Southern California's top pro athletes. He continues his can-do attitude for his family, especially his daughter.

"When I look in the mirror, I am my biggest competitor," he says. "I don't compete with no one but myself."

Get to know Garcia and more about his work ethic through the video above, which was produced as part of Modelo's campaign highlighting people who both embrace and embody the fighting spirit.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra Beers. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.