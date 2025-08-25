isn't that special?
Prestigious contemporary art fair unveils special projects for Houston show
Details about the first Houston edition of the the Untitled Art fair continue to emerge. Set to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center September 18-21, event organizers announced some of the special projects that will be presented throughout the fair.
First up are four large-scale exhibits created for the festival. Prologue, presented by Rick Lowe Studio, will feature five emerging Houston-based artists — Crystal Coulter, Ian Williams, Kaima Marie Akarue, Roslyn Dupre, and Sajeela Siddiq — whose works explore topics such as personal vision, material risk, and cultural memory. Created by Isabelle Brourman, Drawing Power (2022–2025) turns public records from high-profile trials into an examination of justice and celebrity.
El Franco Lee II pays tribute to his late father, Harris County Commissioner El Franco Lee, with Street Campaign, an installation that includes paintings alongside artifacts from the politician’s career. Finally, Mel Chin disassembled 100 office chairs to create Pool of Light (2024), a chandelier in honor of women who worked in administrative roles in 20th century offices.
In addition to the exhibits, Untitled Art will host the Houston Artist Market to allow local artists to present and sell their work to the public. Participants include St. Agnes Academy (Houston), FLATS (Houston), PICNIC (Galveston / Dallas), Reeves Art + Design (Houston), Rising Tide (Galveston), Basket Books & Art (Houston), The Reading Room (Houston), and Jardin (Houston).
One of the event’s most special presentations will take place at the Cistern, the subterranean space at Buffalo Bayou Park. Artist Lita Albuquerque and her daughter and collaborator, dancer and choreographer Jasmine Albuquerque, will perform a new piece. Details on tickets and timing will be announced soon.
The Untitled Art Podcast will record throughout the event. Planned guests include Bun B, Chris Shepherd, and several people in Houston’s art scene, such as Ryan Dennis, co-director and chief curator at CAMH; Mari Carmen Ramírez, Wortham curator of Latin American Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and Anita Bateman, founder of AnB Art Consulting, creator of Black Art Houston, and vice president of creative direction at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.
Emerging artists will be eligible to receive one of four prizes at the fair:
- CAMH Commission Prize: will offer financial and institutional support to artists exhibiting at the fair with a commission debuting at Untitled Art, Houston 2026 or a satellite venue during the fair week. Presented by by Untitled Art and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH), the prize will be supported by proceeds from a limited edition of “It Was A Very Good Year” by Texas artist Vincent Valdez
- Casa Santa Ana Residency Prize: Presented to an international artist to live and work in Panama City from March 29 to May 10, 2026. Includes airfare, accommodations, a $5,000 materials budget, and a $1,200 stipend.
- PAC Art Residency Prize: Will supports a Houston-based residency from August 15 to September 22, 2026. Includes studio space, accommodations, round-trip travel, a $2,000 stipend, and a personalized career development program.
- Hotel Lucine Artist Retreat Prize: Will grant one artist a weeklong retreat in Galveston, Texas, from September 8 to 14, 2026. Includes lodging, a $500 travel allowance, a $300 food and beverage credit, workspace access, and a community event in partnership with Untitled Art.
Founded in Miami 12 years ago by collector and entrepreneur Jeffrey Lawson, Untitled Art aims to showcase the work of emerging and established artists from all over the world, as well as offer avenues for art appreciation and collection for everyone from newcomers to experienced collectors. Untitled Art has partnered with Houston institutions such as the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH); the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH); the Menil Collection, Asia Society Texas; and the Rothko Chapel. A portion of proceeds will benefit restoration efforts at the Rothko Chapel, which was damaged during Hurricane Beryl.
Tickets are on sale now. Prices start at $35 for single day tickets, with discounts available for students, seniors, and veterans/active-duty military. Multi-day and VIP tickets are also available.