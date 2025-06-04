this literary man
Celebrated Houston professor named Texas' new Poet Laureate
The Texas Legislature has named University of Houston professor Kevin Prufer as the 2026 Texas State Poet Laureate, one of the highest artistic honors in the Lone Star State.
“I am delighted and surprised to be appointed the Texas poet laureate,” Prufer said in a statement. “Nobody writes poetry for recognition, but it’s always nice when you realize all those nights spent writing upstairs in the dark had an impact on people. I’m glad for that, and for being able to contribute to the state’s rich artistic tradition.”
Prufer is one of the state's most celebrated poets. In 2023 he published The Fears, a harrowing collection of prose that tackled subjects like the death of his father, reframed in a poem by comparing the experience to classical Greek mythological poetry. He is known for his scatter-shot style of writing, wedding fragmented thoughts across the page in small bits of shrapnel that cut deep.
In addition, he published a novel, Sleepaway, in 2024. Prufer's contributions have earned him a place on the 2024 Rilke Prize shortlist, recognition as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize long-list, inclusion in the "New York Times Ten Best Poetry Books of the Year" list, as well as multiple selections for the "Best American Poetry" series, Pushcart prizes, and accolades from the Poetry Society of America.
“Kevin Prufer’s creative influence extends far beyond our Creative Writing classrooms – his appointment as Texas State Poet Laureate is certainly proof of that,” said Diane Z. Chase, UH senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “All of us at the University of Houston are proud of his latest achievement. Professor Prufer inspires our students on campus, and we are thrilled that he will be able to inspire future poets across the state.”
The Texas State Poet Laureate position was created by the Texas Legislature in 1933. Several University of Houston faculty and alumni have held the position, including Vassar Miller in 1988, David M. Parsons in 1991, and Larry D. Thomas in 2008. Prufer will serve in the role until the end of the next legislative session.