in the spotlight
Houston Theater Week 2026 spotlights BOGO tickets to almost 400 shows
Returning for its fifth year, Houston Theater Week is back, offering audiences nearly 400 live performances to choose from, at Buy One, Get One Free ticket deals. For performing arts goers, this is a chance to discover new shows, revisit favorite venues, and support Houston's vibrant arts community.
From August 24-30, ticket buyers can head to the Houston Theater Week website and choose ticket deals from 21 participating organizations. This popular initiative is the only program of its kind in the country that includes theater, music, and dance performances as part of its extensive lineup of BOGO offers.
Whether audiences are looking to get deals on shows happening right now, like the Alley Theatre’s The Girl on the Train, or wanting to see something later in the arts season, a variety of programming is available for all tastes and budgets.
Some might select ROCO’s Fellow Travelers concert in November at the brand-new Ismaili Center, featuring a new world premiere from the orchestra’s Season 22 Composer-In-Residence Jessica Meyer. Lovers of classic Broadway musicals will want to check out TUTS season opener, The Music Man, in September, or Houston Grand Opera’s production of Showboat, which comes to the Wortham Theater Center’s Brown Theater in April 2027. Pecos Bill opens the Houston Ballet’s season in September, a triple-bill mixed rep with incredible stories and choreography.
Those looking for holiday shows can select Choir! Choir! Choir! Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in November, or the Houston Symphony’s annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah at Jones Hall, or Houston Masterworks Chorus’ Carols and Lullabies at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in December.
Catch TUTS’ The Little Mermaid in December and head over to Stages in May to see Once on This Island, a musical that reimagines the fairy tale on a Caribbean island.
“No question, Houston Theater Week has evolved into a highly anticipated tradition for every Houstonian to explore the world-class, wildly diverse nonprofit arts pulsing through our city every week of the year,” said Meg Booth, board chair of the Houston Theater District. “At its heart, this is about access: giving people an easy, affordable way to try something they might not otherwise try and discover for themselves how much richer life is with live theater, music, and dance in it… Houston’s performing arts community reflects and exists for all Houstonians. Come try something new!”
A list of all the participating arts organizations is available on the website. The special offer promo code for Houston Theater Week is HTW26.
Houston Theater Week is presented by Huntington Bank, with additional support from Houston First. Ticket sales from the promotion have raised nearly $5 million for local performing arts organizations since 2022.