Best November Theater
9 best plays, musicals, and ballets opening on Houston stages this month
Annual traditions and happy returns are the themes of November theater, as companies unleash a flurry of holiday shows. Along with Houston's yearly favorites, several theaters are bringing back comic and musical blasts from the past. From Victorian England to Motown to a Dublin pub or a tinseled Florida trailer park, audiences have their pick of places for staged merriment.
For those who aren't ready to embrace the holiday spirit, Broadway at the Hobby Center keeps the ghostly celebrations going before transporting theater-goers to sizzling Havana.
Beetlejuice presented by Broadway at the Hobby Center (November 3-8)
The spirit of spooky season still haunts the Hobby Center as the ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice, manifests on stage to party with the living. The show was such a delight and surprise hit when it played a few years ago that Broadway at Hobby had to bring it back just in time for those long dark fall nights.
Based on the beloved '80s film, book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King and composer Eddie Perfect added extra emotional heart, along with cutting comedy, to the original story and music. The show explores grief, death, and family all while releasing a comedy chaos ghost on the stage. Do note that Broadway at Hobby is rating Beetlejuice as recommended for 13-plus, as it “contains strong language, mature subject matter, and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.”
A Motown Christmas at Ensemble Theatre (November 13-December 20)
Celebrate Motown in midtown, as Ensemble brings back this hit holiday revue from a few years ago. The show makes for a perfect blend of traditional Christmas carols paired with the soulful sounds for audiences, as it featured songs from Motown greats such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5. This soulful play promises to bring back good memories and deliver a delightful Christmas treat for the entire family.
A Christmas Carol at Alley Theatre (November 15-December 27)
In 2022, the Alley world premiered this charming production of the classic Carol adapted by artistic director Rob Melrose, and it’s already a Houston holiday theater tradition. Melrose went back to the original Charles Dickens novella for inspiration, making a Carol with a strong, emotionally core.
This performance will also be something of an acting anniversary celebration for resident company member David Rainey, who tackles the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for his 10th year. Rainey is backed by the rest of the resident acting company and Alley regulars playing all the time-traveling ghosts and human characters. The Alley creative team and designers weave their own holiday magic to create a music-filled Victorian wonderland with floating houses, intricate and sometimes spooky costumes, beautiful puppetry, and wondrous stage illusions.
Buena Vista Social Club presented by Broadway at the Hobby Center (November 17-22)
For a break from the holiday shows, consider this big touring hit that recently won a massive five Tony Awards during its Broadway run in 2025, including Best Choreography for friend of the Houston Ballet, Justin Peck. Putting a story to the Grammy winning iconic album of the same name, the show transports audiences into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana. Here they’ll discover a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Inspired by true events, one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors, and dancers from across the globe for this Buena Vista experience.
Are the Bennet Girls Ok? at 4th Wall Theatre (November 20-December 19)
Whether told traditionally or depicted in contemporarily written sequels, Jane Austen’s stories and characters have become a staple on Houston stages over the last decade, and those characters seem to be particularly welcomed during the holidays. 4th Wall is one of those theaters that has charmed audiences with Austen in the past, having produced several wild and moving adaptations of both Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility.
Now, just in time for the holidays, the company will time travel back to early 19th century England to examine the Bennet sisters from a slightly different point of view, with a focus on Mrs. Bennet, the worrying mother of five girls and no male heirs. The play had a recent Off-Broadway debut from the acclaimed Bedlam theater company, and the prestigious Public Theatre in New York will bring it back to the stage early next year, but this Houston production will make a Prideful bow first.
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical at Stages (November 20-December 27)
The original Great American Trailer Park Musical and its comic tales from North Florida’s finest mobile homes communities, Armadillo Acres, was such a hit for Stages and regional theaters across the U.S. over the years that Stages collaborated with Trail Park’s creators Devid Nehls and Betsy Kelsoon to debut this holiday sequel to the world in 2013. That Stages company even made the original cast album for the show. With so many Houston roots, it’s about time the good Armadillo citizens pay us a visit once more. And girl, are they bringing the drama to the holiday celebrations, as a freak bout of amnesia strikes the trailer park Scrooge. Look for just as much cat-fighting, sunbathing, and chair-throwing as the original, as well as as a show full of original country rock holiday tunes like “12 Days of Amnesia” and “Christmas Leather Love.”
An Irish Carol at Main Street Theater (November 21-December 20)
For those who can’t get enough Christmas Caroling, Main Street brings the Houston premiere of this contemporary Irish twist on the Dickens tale by Matthew J. Keenan. In this homage to the classic Christmas Carol, Scrooge becomes David, a curmudgeon Dublin pub owner, who keeps his establishment open on Christmas Eve to squeeze the last pound out of the holidays. But a group of oddball regulars come round to lift a pint and try to cheer David out of his miserly rut.
Don’t look for any ghosts, but voices from the past and present might lead David to a brighter future. Pull up a barstool and settle into the Emerald Isle vibes, as a great cast of Houston actors brings this Irish story to life with Classical Theatre Company’s founder John Johnson directing.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at A.D. Players (November 25-December 23)
The title says it all with this heartwarming holiday comedy about a children’s nativity play that goes wrong. The play introduces us to a small community and its particularly herd of unruly – with occasional bouts of light larceny – children from the wrong side of the tracks, literally named the Herdman kids. Thinking they’ll get free snacks, the siblings volunteer for parts in the church Christmas pageant and proceed to throw the entire rehearsal into disarray. Along the way, the Herdmans ask some pointed questions of the meaning of the whole Christmas story, causing the adults to think beyond the same old explanations and find deeper understanding of community, giving, and faith.
The Nutcracker Ballet from Houston Ballet (November 27-December 28)
One of Houston’s most beloved traditions returns, as the Houston Ballet invites audiences to a very magical night at the bustling Stahlbaum Christmas Eve house party. An adventurous girl will receive a rather mysterious food preparation gift in Houston Ballet co-artistic director Stanton Welch’s sugarplum dreamy Nutcracker Ballet.
The full HB company of dancers will perform during the production’s run, joined by hundreds of young dancers — students from Houston Ballet Academy as well as locals from the annual open audition. Dancing to the beloved Tchaikovsky score, all our favorites — the Nutcracker Prince, Sugarplum Fairy, Rat King, and the international ambassadors — will take a turn at the magical winter court. In Welch’s imagining, Clara becomes the hero of this enchanting story where the all the animals dance as well as the weather, in the form of the loveliest snowflakes in HB company. With hundreds of characters, a 39-foot Christmas tree, a two-story Georgian mansion set, and 75 pounds of falling snow, this Houston-born production is renowned as one of the grandest versions of The Nutcracker ever staged.