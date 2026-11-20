10-acre campus
$2.5 million gift fuels new Orange Show campus and Houston art car museum
The dramatic expansion of the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art continues as the organization announced on Thursday that it has received $2.5 million in new gifts toward its expanded World Headquarters and a two-story Art Car Museum that will house cars from across the Art Car Parade's 38-year history.
“The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is this amazing place where we try to bring out the artist in everyone,” executive director Jack Massing said in a statement. "The artist in everyone is all around us — they just need to come by and get it out. Imagine yourself here being able to take a welding class or a mosaic class or anything else.The people of the city, the foundations, and the donors here see that vision as well.”
Two million dollars comes from the Houston Endowment and $500,000 from The Elkins Foundation. It brings the combined fundraising for the new buildings to $13.5 million, which includes gifts from The Brown Foundation, the John R. Eckel, Jr. Foundation, and the Harithas family, who owned the Art Car Museum on Heights Boulevard until it closed in 2024.
The money will go toward building a 10.5 acre campus in the East End that will include the new World Headquarters and the two-story Art Car Museum where the former Excargo trucking company was previously located. Currently, that space is being used as an installation space for the Mini Mundo puppet ecosystem developed by Puerto Rican artist collective Poncili Creación.
“These gifts are a turning point for the Orange Show and a tremendous vote of confidence in what this project can mean for Houston,” said Karen Oshman Lubetkin, president of the organization’s Board of Directors. “Beginning with the Art Car Museum, we have an opportunity to create a place that preserves our city’s extraordinary creative legacy while making room for the next generation of artists and ideas. We are deeply grateful to Houston Endowment, The Elkins Foundation — and, ofc ourse, The Brown Foundation — for helping us move that vision forward."
The Art Car Museum will break ground in early 2027 and is designed by Houston-based artist collective Moon Papas. Unlike the original Art Car Museum, this one will be completely owned by the Orange Show itself, though it will still house many of the cars from the Harithas family collection.
Meanwhile, the new World Headquarters will be a refurbished 31,000-square-foot former warehouse that will house art installations, classes, workshops, and indoor and outdoor performance areas. Designed by Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, it will connect directly to the adjacent Fonde Park, creating a contiguous campus for hosting various art and culture events.
“Public art works best when it is made for the people who live next to it,” said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2. “The Orange Show’s plan to turn a former warehouse into a home for creativity can put the arts within reach of more families, welcome new visitors, and invest in the people who live here.”