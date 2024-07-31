Curtain up
Houston Theater Week spotlights BOGO tickets to more than 250 shows
Houston has a wealth of arts organizations, offering performances of everything from avant garde theatre to classical music to multiple genres of dance. Even the most art-obsessed Houstonians may feel overwhelmed at deciding which performances to attend, especially if they're on a budget.
Thankfully, a popular program helps newbie arts lovers and longtime patrons alike. Houston Theater Week 2024 offers buy-one-get-one-free deals for more than 250 performing arts programs for the upcoming 2024-2025 arts season. Sponsored by the Houston First Corporation, the event, which runs from August 12 to 18, is a chance for Houstonians to explore performances by 22 professional performing arts organizations.
“Houston’s annual Theater Week is making a difference for both patrons and our arts organizations," Theater District Houtson's Hillary Hart said in a statement. "Not only does the revenue generated through ticket sales keep artists and other creative professionals working, it strengthens our already vibrant theater scene and exposes new audiences to a range of cultural performances by some of the best talent in the world at a discount."
Among the organizations participating this year are 4th Wall Theatre Co., Alley Theatre, Apollo Chamber Players, Chamber Music Houston, DaCamera, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., Houston Ballet, Houston Grand Opera, Houston Symphony, Jazz Houston, Kinetic Ensemble, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Performing Arts Houston, Rec Room Arts, ROCO, Stages, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, TUTS, and more.
Get tickets to the Alley Theatre Presents A Christmas Carol Photo by Lynn Lane
So, whether audiences are looking for Mozart, Motown or Mariachi, they'll find something exciting to experience.
They can select from multiple shows, including the Alley's beloved holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, or a new production of Disney's Frozen, presented by TUTS. Houston Grand Opera brings its colorful Cinderella back to the Wortham Theater Center stage.
Jazz Houston celebrates icon Sarah Vaughn's centennial with Sarah Vaughan at 100!, and the Rec Room mounts the coming-of-age musical Spring Awakening. ROCO's 20th anniversary season offers three commissioned world premieres, and the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts brings back its Live at the Founders Club series, along with All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Main Street Theater launches the world premiere of Memoriam, an exploration of memory and what we owe to future generations. The Jerusalem Quartet returns to Chamber Music Houston's concert hall at Rice University, and the Houston Symphony's Hansel and Gretel & Don Quixote is a concert of classical music inspired by fairy tales, legend, and adventure.
“A dynamic performing arts community is one of Houston’s strongest assets," said Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First Corporation. "Houston is fortunate to have a thriving industry that is vital to the city’s economy. We expect Theater Week to help us keep it that way."