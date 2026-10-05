Best October Theater
10 best plays and musicals opening on Houston stages this month
After last month’s sensational season openers, Houston theaters are still not ready to slow down. Comedy is king and queen this month, as sizzling satires on make the must-see list, while other performing arts companies get ready for spooky season with devilish or vampiric fun. October also brings big touring shows, including epic dance, a singing nanny, and one major Broadway star.
Drunk Dracula at Emerald Theatre (now through November 8)
The national theater company who gets their drink on for Shakespeare most months brings back this special spooky fall drunken rendition for another year. At the start of each performance, one of the actors consumes five shots of the liquor of their choice to start the show, while the sober cast attempts to remain on script. The show varies based on the actor’s level of intoxication.
For Drunk Dracula the sober and drunk actors alike attempt an epic, boozy, and pop culture-spirited retelling of the most famous, or at least most mathematically inclined, vampire of them all. He's a count, don't you know. After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor is in need of fresh blood to maintain his youthful looks and chiseled physique. Now he’s ready to take a giant bite out of Houston.
Mrs. Doubtfire presented by Theatre Under the Stars (October 13-25)
TUTS sweeps another touring Broadway show into Houston with this musical comedy based on the beloved Robin Williams 1990s film about an actor named Daniel Hillard who’s going through a messy divorce. To get back in his children’s lives, Daniel takes on the role of a lifetime, disguising himself as a nurturing Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire. As this created character takes on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a good father.
Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!.
Uhuru at Alley Theatre (October 16-November 8)
Alley audiences are excited about this world premiere satire from up-and-coming Tanzanian playwright, Gloria Majule. Recently workshopped at the Alley All New festival, the dramedy follows a Tanzanian-American tourist, two missionaries, and their guide as they make their way toward the “Roof of Africa,” Mt Kilimanjaro. Along their route, they must confront questions of access, identity, and who deserves a place on the mountain. Look for a cast of acclaimed Houston and New York actors.
Arms and the Man from Classical Theatre (October 22-November 7)
The company that specializes in giving new perspectives on classical theater masterpieces has named the theme for its 19th season as “Women Who Flip the Script.” The main character in George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man certainly fits that description.
As one of Shaw’s wittiest works from his “Plays Pleasant” collection, the smart satire depicts a young woman named Raina Petkoff who has romanticized war until she decides to shelter a war-weary enemy soldier. Classical productions tend to make connections between our 21st century complicated lives and the stories told in great plays from the past, while reminding audiences the best and worst of what makes people human hasn’t changed all that much over the centuries. Classical artistic director John Johnston helms this cast of experienced Houston players.
Dinner with Friends from Dirt Dogs Theatre (October 22-November 7)
The two couple dinner party that goes completely off the rails can be one of the most fun and scorching plots in contemporary theater. Donald Margulies’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Dinner with Friends is one of those greats.
The play depicts how marriage and friendship can break when happily married couple Gabe and Karen get the news that their best friends Tom and Beth are getting a divorce. Settle in for several dishy dinners, as the play moves back and forth through time to explore what happens when one couple’s changing relationship reveals the cracks and illusions in another.
The Joffrey Ballet: Alexander Ekman's Midsummer Night's Dream presented by Performing Arts Houston (October 23 and 24)
This is not your Bard’s midsummer dream. While there might be a few references to Shakespeare’s masterpiece, this epic dance — first choreographed by Alexander Ekman for the Royal Swedish Ballet — revolves around the traditional Scandinavian celebrations on the longest day of the year, where hours of sunlight brings glorious revelry and the brief night brings fantastic, surreal visions.
The internationally renowned Joffery Ballet first brought this dream of a ballet to the U.S. in 2018 and now its latest tour of the show will only make stops in Houston and Paris. Look for massive sets, nearly 50 dancers, a stage full of hay, giant floating fish, and vocals sung live on stage by acclaimed Swedish pop singer and organist Anna von Hausswolff. This one might be one of the most epic dance performances of the season.
Susannah from Houston Grand Opera (October 23-November 8)
HGO begins its 2026-2027 “Written in the Stars” season by continuing its centenary celebration for the great American composer, Carlisle Floyd, and this tragic beauty of an opera inspired by Floyd’s childhood as a minister’s son. With a score infused with revival hymns and Appalachian folksong, the opera depicts life in a small Tennessee town and the gossip, judgement, and hypocrisy that leads to the ruin of one innocent woman.
This production features a dramatic new staging from celebrated soprano-turned-director Patricia Racette. Internationally acclaimed soprano Sylvia D’Eramo, who made her stunning HGO debut last season in Silent Night, will be making her role debut as Susannah.
The Roommate at Stages (October 23-November 22)
The recent revival of this Jen Silverman comedy starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone was a smash hit on Broadway and reminded audiences how funny two women of a certain age can be. Recently divorced, middle-aged, and almost stereotypical Midwestern, Sharon reluctantly rents out a room in her Iowa ranch-style home to New Yorker Robyn, a worldly, on-trend vegan. But beyond the odd couple laughs, the show reveals complex women who have to get real to begin to understand each other and themselves. And who needs Mia and Patti when Houston audience favs like the sensational Sara Gaston and Deborah Hope are cast as Sharon and Robyn? With tickets selling out early, Stages has already extended the show’s run.
Tituss Burgess in Concert presented by the Hobby Center (October 24 and 25)
While Houston audiences might recognize the face and comic timing from his starring roles and scene stealing guest turns on shows like The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Schmigadoon, and 30 Rock, Tituss Burgess has years of Broadway cred including major roles in Moulin Rouge, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and Jersey Boys.
Most recently, he took over the coveted Mary Todd Lincoln role in the Broadway smash comedy, Oh, Mary! Now the Burgess administration sets up office at the Hobby Center as part of its Beyond Broadway series. For two nights only Burgess will perform a wide swath of music ranging from classic and modern musical theatre hits to songs by John Mayer, Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, music from Porgy & Bess, and much more.
Faust from Houston Grand Opera (October 30-November 15)
For what may be the most opulent spook season celebrations ever, HGO conjures up Gounod’s masterpiece Faust, just in time for Halloween. This production from acclaimed Scottish director David McVicar reimagines Faust as a tormented composer in Belle Époque Paris, before making a deal with the devil for youth and earthly pleasures. With the bass-baritone devil, Mephistopheles, at his side, Faust sets his sights on the pure-hearted Marguerite. His passion leads to her ruin, but her faith ultimately brings her soul salvation.
Soprano Pretty Yende makes her company debut as Marguerite, joined by tenor Matthew Polenzani as Faust and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo as Mephistopheles.