First-ever Houston Art Weeks promotes local galleries and supports mental health
Houston has a new shopping initiative, launching just ahead of the holiday gift-buying crush. The inaugural Houston Art Weeks 2025 runs October 10-19. It’s the creation of the StellaNova Foundation, a Houston nonprofit that provides funding to support the mental health care, treatment and recovery of Houstonians and their families.
Styled after familiar programs like the Holiday Shopping Card, Houston Art Weeks allows shoppers to purchase works from local artists, galleries, and events like the Bayou City Art Festival, not only supporting the local arts community, but also knowing their contributions will go to assist Houston-area organizations that connect those in need to necessary mental health services. This year’s primary beneficiary is The Montrose Center, Houston’s leading LGBTQ+ social services organization, which empowers the community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives through a wide range of social services, programs, and resources.
A pop-up exhibition and shop will kick off the week on Saturday, October 18, at the Montrose Center from 9 am to 6 pm.
This year’s beneficiaries also include Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston, Guitars 4 Vets, The Purple Heart Project, and AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors
Doug Harris, StellaNova Foundation’s executive director, says the primary goal of HAW is to stimulate awareness and patronage of Houston-based artists. “The depth, breadth, and growth of Houston’s art community is one of our city’s most notable cultural achievements. The purpose of Houston Art Weeks is to connect these artisans, along with the galleries and studios who serve them, with a new group of art enthusiasts and collectors.” he said.
Two Houston art galleries are already on board. The Bisong Gallery in Houston’s warehouse district centers on contemporary art, and Bisong works to help clients discover one-of-a-kind pieces in a variety of media. Connection is important to gallery owner Carla Bisong, a former investment banker, who opened her gallery in 2013.
Heidi Vaughan Fine Art in Upper Kirby on the city’s Gallery Row showcases established, museum-level artists based in Houston and also sell secondary market artworks.
Among the artists taking part this year are Tra' Slaughter, Damon Thomas, Taft McWhorter, and Phyllis Hand. Slaughter is a painter who often depicts subjects who have battled mental health complications. Thomas is a story-driven sculptor creating pieces in “abstracted realism.” McWhorter’s eclectic works have been shown in more than 100 shows around the country. Several of Hand’s extensive photographs of notable Houstonians are in the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.
The participating artists and galleries have paid a registration fee and agree to donate a percentage of their sales during HAW to the Stella Nova Foundation, which will then distribute the funds to this year’s beneficiary. Those wishing to take part in the event can register on Stella Nova’s website.
Shoppers can find a full list of participants on the website as well.