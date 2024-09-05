Fun for fall
11 can't-miss Houston arts and culture festivals taking place this fall
On stages, in parks, and in gathering places across Houston, this fall brings a host of arts and cultural events, focusing on books, heritage, and more. These offer opportunities to learn more about the different nationalities and traditions that populate the melting pot called the Bayou City.
We've rounded up 11 of our favorites. Together, they'll take Houstonians on a trip around the world without ever leaving the familiar confines of the Sam Houston Tollway. Note: find a complete list of fall food festivals such as Chefs for Farmers and Southern Smoke in this article.
JLF Houston at Asia Society
September 7
Modeled after India's Jaipur Literary Festival, one of the largest of its kind in the world, this day-long event brings internationally acclaimed writers and creatives to Houston for a series of panels, signings, and discussions with some of Houston's heavyweight literary talent. On the schedule: Vidya Shah, Alka Joshi, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Shashi Tharoor, Cristina Rivera Garza, Jose Aranda Jr., and many others. Book lovers can pick up titles from featured authors thanks to a Brazos Bookshop pop-up, Pondicheri will sell sustenance in between sessions, and attendees will have plenty of opportunities to shop and ask questions of panelists. Tickets are $20 and the festival runs from 10 am to 6 pm.
Việt Cultural Fest 2024 at NRG Center
September 14
Presented by the Vietnamese Cultural and Science Association, this event is billed as the largest Vietnamese festival in Houston. It's a family-friendly day of cultural entertainment, traditional games, exciting competitions, and delicious Vietnamese cuisine. Attendees can votes for the Miss People's Choice in the Miss VCF Pageant and take in exhibitions from Vietnam's North, Central, and South regions. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and can be bought online at the link above. The festival runs from 10 am to 7 pm.
México en el Corazón in Discovery Green
September 20
A group of mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers lets attendees experience the sights and sounds of Mexico in downtown Houston. Performers include the Guadalajara Folkloric Ballet, the Mariachi Juvenil Colotlán, the group Pepe and its Pepillos, and charro flourish champion Jesús Ortiz. Admission is free. Showtime is from 7-10 pm.
45th Annual Festival Chicano at Miller Outdoor Theatre
October 3 to 5
This three-day event features an array of musicians who are influenced by centuries of traditions from native peoples, Mexico, Europeans, and the U.S.A. Expect performances in a range of genres, including Mexican rancheras, corridos, mariachi, orchestra, Tejano, conjunto, big band, rhythm and blues, country, rock and roll, and many others. Admission is free and all concerts begin at 7 pm.
The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Orthodox Church
October 3 to 5
Back for its 53rd year, this family-friendly weekend features Greek food and wine, Greek dancing, tours of Annunciation Orthodox Cathedral, shopping, and music. Adults and children perform traditional Greek dances throughout the weekend, adding colorful culture to the festivities. Tickets for adults are $8 (children under 12 are free), and a special pre-sale $40 package includes a one-day admission, the Classic Dinner Plate, and a choice of souvlaki or a mixed pastry box.
Bayou City Art Festival in Memorial Park
October 11 through 13
The festival is a weekend of art, food and drink, and entertainment, allowing attendees to meet the creators, shop for unique items, and enjoy the scenery in Memorial Park. Ash Beheshti, a mixed-media artist from Los Angeles, known for his figurative collages that celebrate the female form and portray women in a strong, positive, and inspirational light is this year's featured artist.
Adult admission is $18. VIP passes begin at $75, which allow access to a special lounge providing complimentary beer, wine, beverages, light bites, phone charging stations, roaming musicians, shaded relaxation areas, and more. No parking is available onsite. Instead, hop aboard a shuttle at nearby Delmar Stadium ($12 per person).
Korean Festival at Discovery Green
October 12 and 13
Since 2009, this cultural presentation and culinary experience has showcased how Koreans have been an integral part of Houston since the 1950s. This year, the festival expands to two days, offering traditional and K-Pop performances, arts and crafts, Korean storytelling, food, and other family fun. Entry is free, and the festival is open from 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday.
Houston Diwali 2024 in Levy Park
October 19
The Indian festival of lights comes to Upper Kirby, complete with music and Bollywood movies; folk and semi-classical dance performances; a marketplace where guests can shop for jewelry, clothing, and other unique items; henna tattoos; a photo booth; face painting; street food vendors; a concert by Bollywood sensation Shaan; and a fireworks finale. Ticket prices haven't been announced yet, but the festival runs from 5-10 pm.
International Quilt Festival at the George R. Brown Convention Center
October 31 to November 3
Quilting enthusiasts from around the globe come to Houston for this epic annual event that includes classes and discussions, shopping, and displays of gorgeous quilts, including those entered into the festival's judged quilt show. With opportunities for everyone from beginners to experts, this festival provides attendees with a chance to learn more about this art form. Daily tickets are $18 and a full show pass is $58. A full schedule of evens is online, and the festival is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival at the Evelyn R. Rubenstein Jewish Community Center
November 3 through 16
Author discussions, book signings, and more take place at this annual celebration of arts and letters that's recognized as one of the largest of its kind in the country . While the full lineup hasn't been announced, attendees can expect Noa Tishby, a two-time New York Times bestselling author and Israel’s former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization, talking about what it means to be Jewish today on November 3, the festival's opening night; best-selling author Mitch Albom talking about his novel, The Little Liar, on November 9; and Larry Tye, talking about his book The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America on closing night, November 16. Tickets to individual events and festival passes go on sale September 16.
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at NRG Center
November 14 through 17
The annual shopping extravaganza features hundreds of vendors offering unique items, including everything from Christmas ornaments to clothing, artisan foods, and home goods. Expect selfie stations, promotions and prizes, and fashion show and luncheon events from Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's. General admission tickets are $20, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Houston Ballet. General admission hours are 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.