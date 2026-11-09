Best November Art
10 must-see art openings and festivals happening in Houston this month
A diverse roster of art shows and exhibitions open in Houston this month. Public outdoor murals and sculptures appear amid the city's landscape, while some big blockbuster shows open at Houston's major art institutions. And for those thinking about holiday gift giving, November festivals bring many opportunities to purchase fantastic artworks and crafts.
Big Walls Big Dreams Mural Festival throughout the city (painting period now through November 15)
Look for even more massive murals across Houston, as this festival paints its ways through the city for the fifth year. This selection of acclaimed local, national, and international artists will definitely get around, as they bring color and images to outdoor walls in East Aldine, the Arts District, the East End, the Heights, Midtown, Southeast District, the Energy Corridor, and Five Corners.
The lineup includes Houston artists Cease Martinez, Anat Ronen, Colors, and Tra' Slaughter, along with visiting artists including Odeith (Lisbon), whose anamorphic murals appear to float off the wall. New Mexico artist Drew Merritt will create the largest painting of the festival, a 150-foot wall in the Heights. Twelve of the murals will be painted in East Aldine, as the East Aldine District is celebrating its 25 year anniversary with the Aldine Mural Route, a program sponsoring 25 murals for 25 years.
“The Intergalactic Liberation Bureau” at Lawndale (now through December 19)
Houston theater lovers will likely know Candice D’Meza from her stellar performances on stages across the city, but D’Meza has leaned into film and multidisciplinary performance, storytelling, and visual art in recent years. This new exhibition at Lawndale certainly embraces that “multi” dimensionality of D’Meza’s work, as it holds elements of participatory performance, narrative, installation, film, and sound.
Created as a Quantum Control Room helmed by the character of Zeta, a Cosmic File Keeper, “Intergalactic Liberation Bureau” assembles fragmented bureaucratic forms and mundane office trivialities into an encounter with freedom. Drawing from African Indigenous cosmologies, maroon histories, and quantum mechanics, this Bureau of Liberation asks: What does it mean to be free?
“César A. Martínez” at Art League Houston (now through December 20)
Celebrating the work of César A. Martínez, the recent recipient of the Art League’s Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts, which honors living artists who have made an outstanding contribution to the visual arts in Texas, the exhibition features works that span the over 50 years of Martínez’s career. Emphasizing Martínez’s creative process through a diverse range of media, including painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, constructions, photography, and digital work, the exhibition includes pieces from his most renowned series: Bato/Pachuco, Mestizo, South Texas, and Serape.Through these four series, visitors can gain an understanding of the extraordinary depth and range of art created by this legendary figure in the Chicano art movement.
“Saharan Air Layer” at Art League Houston (now through December 20)
With a title that references the massive sand and dust cloud that rises from the Sahara Desert and makes its way across the Atlantic to Houston each summer, this exhibition from Jamal Cyrus, winner of Art League’s 2026 Texas Artist of the Year Award, explores the African diaspora. Cyrus has made sound and music a central part of his practice and this exhibition. “Saharan Air Layer” features collage, drawing, photography, installation, film, and performance work and traces Black American history via sound territories, with a particular emphasis on the Southern vernacular,.
“Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (now through February 7)
One of this country’s greatest painters of outdoor life, Winslow Homer captured the nature and spirit of place. His works gave future generations a feel for New England life in the late 19th century. With works ranging from Homer’s childhood drawings to painting he made in the early 20th century, “Of Light and Air” features nearly 50 watercolors by the artist, alongside a selection of his oils, drawings, and prints.
When the MFAH calls this exhibition once in a generation, it isn't exaggerating. There’s an irony in the nature of watercolors, as they can depict light and nature with such beauty, but exposure to light for decades can also fade the colors. So while viewers in Boston might have seen selections of these works before over the years, these pieces have never been exhibited all together until now.
“This exhibition invites visitors to explore how Homer grew as a watercolor artist — and to see for themselves why he’s considered the greatest American watercolorist of the 19th century. His dazzling works burst with color and showcase techniques that were bold, inventive, and ahead of their time,” said Dr. Kaylin H. Weber, curator of American Painting and Sculpture.
International Quilt Festival at George R. Brown Convention Center (November 12-14)
This Houston born-and-bred festival is also the world’s largest quilt show. Attracting more than 35,000 visitors from all 50 states and more than 25 countries, the 2026 show will include special events and guests, including quilter and NASA Astronaut Dr. Karen Nyberg, who quilted a gravity defying block while aboard the International Space Station in 2014. Over 1,400 antique, traditional, art, and modern quilts and works of textile art will be on display, while quilters will love the 500 shopping booths offering fabrics, books, patterns, tools, sewing machines, and crafts. Festival-goers can also find 275 lectures and classes from nearly 90 top teachers.
"The Winds” at MATCH (November 13-15)
Houston multidisciplinary artist John Jenkins uses his fascination with mythology and technology as inspiration for this immersive exploration of how humans have depicted and anthropomorphized forces of nature throughout time and across cultures. Jenkins notes that for thousands of years humans and especially artists and storytellers have given names, faces, and personalities to the wind. In this exhibition, Jenkins reimagines twelve classical winds in an immersive show exploring mythology, identity, perception, and the human impulse to give form and meaning to forces we cannot directly see.
“Chromatic Forest” at Discovery Green (November 13-February 7)
If there’s even a hint of a chill in the air, it must be time for an enchanting new winter art installation at Discovery Green, and this year’s foliage will be bright, vibrant, and interactive. Created by the Houston electronic and light sculptors duo Julian Luna and Matt Fries, a.k.a. Moon Papas, this interactive geometric light “forest” will grow suspended under the magnificent and historic live oaks along the Brown Promenade side of Discovery Green. Consisting of eight, 16-foot-tall sculptures that form seemingly impossible arrangements of changing electric geometric patterns, the colors will respond and transform as people stroll along the pathway. In a playful juxtaposition, the sculptures’ hard lines and washes of dynamic color coexist with the organic lines of the trees.
Art Crawl Houston in the Downtown Warehouse District (November 21)
This 34th annual event celebrates contemporary art in all its forms — abstract, figurative, digital, performance, and more — accompanied by food, music, and family-friendly programming. Last year, Carla Bisong of Bisong Art Gallery took on the organizing of the longtime tradition after the the sad passing of one of the event’s founders, beloved artist Louise Janet Schlachter. And in 2025, artists and art lovers crawled forward and onward with new energy, so we can’t wait to see what art lies around every warehouse corner this year.
Islamic Arts Festival at Ismaili Center (November 21 and 22)
Houston's fall festival season continues as the largest Islamic arts festival in the U.S. brings together artists, scholars, performers, and visitors from across the nation for a vibrant celebration of Islamic art, culture, and heritage. A packed two days of events includes fine art exhibitions, sales of contemporary and traditional Islamic art, live demonstrations by master calligraphers and artisans, interactive workshops, and a Sufi music program. With programming and displays for the whole family, the festival will feature a myriad of artwork from 50 artists, but will also include live demonstrations on calligraphy, henna tattoos, ebru, painting, a variety of children’s art activities, and a variety of traditional food.